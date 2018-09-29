Karan Wahi: I'm glad to star in digital show

television

Karan Wahi, known for featuring in TV shows like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, feels glad to star in the digital show Bar Code

Karan Wahi

Actor Karan Wahi, known for featuring in TV shows like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, feels glad to star in the digital show Bar Code. Actor Akshay Oberoi and he will reportedly play best friends-turned-enemies in the series set in the upscale nightclubs of Mumbai.

"I have shot for Hungama Play's Bar Code along with Akshay. It is about to release very soon. My character in the show owns a nightclub and is highly motivated to win. His temper and arrogance often overshadow his ability to show love," Karan said in a statement.

"Yet, at the core, he remains committed to his friends and those around him. I am glad to star in a digital show. I think the medium allows you to explore your creativity more than any other."

Akshay finds his character in Bar Code quite interesting. "He is an achiever, has worked hard to get where he is in life and is not afraid to face his enemies. I have been lucky that I have had the chance to explore so many different characters, but my role in 'Bar Code' easily ranks as one of my favourite ones," he said.

Produced by Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vignesh Shetty, Bar Code is scheduled to premiere on Hungama Play soon.

