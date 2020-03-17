Karnataka: Doctor who treated Coronavirus-infected man tests positive

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A doctor who had treated a Coronovirus-infected man who died in Kalaburagi last week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on

Tuesday.

The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under quarantine at his home along with his family members and is being shifted to an isolation ward, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B

said.

A 20-year-old woman who travelled from the UK has also tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to 10. "We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10", Health and Family

Welfare Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.

These ten cases include that of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19" last week. Earlier on Monday, a 32-year-old man who returned from the US via London earlier this month tested positive for Coronavirus, making it the eighth case in Karnataka.

He was on home quarantine and has now been admitted in isolation facility. "He has returned from US via London on 8th March 2020. (Same flight as Patient number-4 who was tested positive), officials said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates