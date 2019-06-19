Karanvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee mobbed by fans during promotion of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

bollywood

The fans came to see Karanvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee live and were mesmerized by their presence and the excitement amongst the fans could not be contained

Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna poster

Karanvir Bohra s currently riding the wave of success and ruling the hearts of millions. The heartthrob's popularity among the masses is sky-rocketing and his fan base is growing by leaps and bounds every single day.

Recently, we witnessed the craze of the actor when a popular mall in Delhi witnessed an uncontrollable crowd when the stars of 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' in Karanvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee. The fans came to see their favorite stars live and were mesmerized by their mere presence and the excitement amongst the fans could not be contained.



Pic: Vedant Mishra

After an interactive session with media and fans, the star-cast watched the screening of the India vs Pakistan World Cup game with the fans and cheered for the nation's victory. Karanvir gave his 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' customized jacket to a fan who's been a follower of him since his 'Sharaarat' time to make his day.

Speaking about the movie, this is Karanvir's first Hindi film under his production company -- Bora Bora Entertainment. It is made in association with T-Series. The film, directed by Lalit Mohan, also features Priya Banerjee, Samir Kochar and Mahesh Balraj. Priya Banerjee last played an assault victim in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Jazbaa (2015).

"The film is like a baby for us because it had been with us since the inception stage, not only from the story or even idea but from the germ that we need to make a film. Today, it is unbelievable that the filming is over and we are on the post-production stage," Karanvir said in a statement.

"We also have a beautiful ensemble choice of music composers, Jeet Ganguly, Raaj Aasho, Tony Kakkar and Toshi Sharib the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed," Karanvir added.

The movie is set to release on June 28, 2019.

