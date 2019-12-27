Karanvir Bohra, Dia Mirza and other celebs condole Kushal Punjabi's demise

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actors from the world of small and big screens on Friday took to social media to express their sorrow over the demise of Kushal Punjabi, the actor who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Thursday.

A close friend of Punjabi, television actor Karanvir Bohra was the first celebrity to share the information on the Internet.

Bohra tweeted: "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast."

Actor Dia Mirza shared a post about the demise of the actor on her Instagram story and urged the people suffering from mental health problems to reach out to them for help and support.

Television actor Karan Patel also penned a long emotional post on Instagram, saying the news of the demise of his friend sent "chills" down the spine of everyone.

Actor Baba Sehgal also took to Twitter to say: "I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP."

Actor Kushal Punjabi, 37, allegedly attempted suicide and was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Thursday. According to a senior police official, a suicide note was found from the actor's house and no other suspicious article was traced. Besides television, Kushal was also seen in Bollywood films like Lakshya, Kaal and Salaam-e-Ishq.

