Karanvir Bohra: Hope my daughters will be proud of me

television

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and father to twins, Karanvir Bohra opens up on why he joined the show and his game plan

Karanvir Bohra with daughters Vienna and Raya Bella

Is this the first time that you were offered Bigg Boss?

From the first season, I've been approached by the makers every year. I wasn't able to do it for different reasons each year, but I have been an avid follower of the show.

What do you hope to achieve with the show?

For me, Bigg Boss is an internal journey that will test my limits and help me grow as a person. I want to entertain my viewers and let them see the real Karanvir Bohra. Also, I hope the journey helps me discover new facets to my personality. And yes, I am looking forward to making new friends.

The game is designed so that contestants invariably stab others in the back to win. Will you cross that line?

I don't believe in stabbing people in the back. I intend to say everything I have to, to the person's face whether he likes it or not. I have not come to this show to play mind games.

Life in the house can be humbling, especially when you are assigned cleaning toilets and cooking.

As a father, I have learned to change diapers, bathe my children and do a lot of household chores that I had never done before. Learning is always an on-going process and I'm looking forward to trying my hand at new things.

The show often brings out the worst in people. Are you ready for your daughters to see that side of you?

I think the house puts you in stressful situations, tests your patience, thus leading you to become vulnerable. I am sure when my daughters [Vienna and Raya Bella] grow up, they will be proud of their father for having taken on the challenge.

The toxic environment has often compelled people to jump off the wall. Do you worry about resorting to such actions?

I prepared myself mentally to join the show. I don't think anything can push me over the edge. I'm in for good till I'm voted out.

Besides host Salman Khan, is there anything you dread about the house?

I have always had tremendous respect for Salman sir. What scares me more is being away from my daughters, wife [Teejay Sidhu] and family for three months. They are my source of strength.

Among all your prized possessions, what are you taking inside the house?

I am carrying a picture of my family so that I don't miss them. I am also carrying a part of my huge shoe collection.

What do you plan to do with your winnings?

We all work hard to provide for our family. My goal is not very different.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 September 25 Update: Jodis dump garbage on celebrity contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates