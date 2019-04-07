Karanvir Bohra on a revenge mission?
Karanvir Bohra apart from his quirky sartorial choices is influenced by Hollywood in more than one ways!
Karanvir Bohra apart from his quirky sartorial choices is influenced by Hollywood in more than one ways! With Marvel's new series Avengers: End Game to soon hit the theatres, actor Karanvir brings out his fanboy side & joined the fans of the hit series worldwide by participating in a fun social media campaign!
One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Avengers: End Game gave rise to a global trend where the fans that to post a picture with their revenge story!
Karanvir brought out his usual unconventional side and shared an image with an unpredictable revenge story!
Also Read: Karanvir Bohra: I'm not the type who'll outright start fighting
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Are Taimur and Aryan Khan making their entries into Bollywood?