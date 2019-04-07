Karanvir Bohra on a revenge mission?

television

Karanvir Bohra apart from his quirky sartorial choices is influenced by Hollywood in more than one ways!

Pic: Instagram/@karanvirbohra

Karanvir Bohra apart from his quirky sartorial choices is influenced by Hollywood in more than one ways! With Marvel's new series Avengers: End Game to soon hit the theatres, actor Karanvir brings out his fanboy side & joined the fans of the hit series worldwide by participating in a fun social media campaign!

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Avengers: End Game gave rise to a global trend where the fans that to post a picture with their revenge story!

Karanvir brought out his usual unconventional side and shared an image with an unpredictable revenge story!

