Search

Karanvir Bohra's 'aatmanirbhar' hair cut goes wrong

Published: Jul 18, 2020, 12:26 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Karanvir Bohra posted a video in which his twin daughters and wife are seen having a hearty laugh at his situation, and comparing him to a "coconut".

Karanvir Bohra with the family/pictKaranvir Bohra's Instagram account
Karanvir Bohra with the family/pictKaranvir Bohra's Instagram account

Actor Karanvir Bohra has a warning for all. Like many other celebrities, Karanvir, too, picked the clipper to give himself a trim at home. Unfortunately, he ended up being bald because his "aatmanirbhar" hair cut went wrong.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Never try this at home.... at your own risk @aalimhakim ka kaam #aalimhakim hi jaane

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) onJul 17, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

Karanvir posted a video in which his twin daughters and wife are seen having a hearty laugh at his situation, and comparing him to a "coconut". "When your children look at you as a coconut #aatmanirbhar haircut gone wrong," he captioned the clip.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When your children look at you as a coconut ð¥¥ #aatmanirbhar haircut gone wrong

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) onJul 17, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

"Never try this at home.... at your own risk," Karanvir added. However, fans have complimented Karanvir for his new look. "You are looking good," a user wrote. "Something different," another commented. A few days ago, actor Jitendra Kumar's "self hair cut" went wrong, too.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK