Karanvir Bohra's 'aatmanirbhar' hair cut goes wrong
Karanvir Bohra posted a video in which his twin daughters and wife are seen having a hearty laugh at his situation, and comparing him to a "coconut".
Actor Karanvir Bohra has a warning for all. Like many other celebrities, Karanvir, too, picked the clipper to give himself a trim at home. Unfortunately, he ended up being bald because his "aatmanirbhar" hair cut went wrong.
Never try this at home.... at your own risk @aalimhakim
Karanvir posted a video in which his twin daughters and wife are seen having a hearty laugh at his situation, and comparing him to a "coconut". "When your children look at you as a coconut #aatmanirbhar haircut gone wrong," he captioned the clip.
"Never try this at home.... at your own risk," Karanvir added. However, fans have complimented Karanvir for his new look. "You are looking good," a user wrote. "Something different," another commented. A few days ago, actor Jitendra Kumar's "self hair cut" went wrong, too.
