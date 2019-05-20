Karate kids

things-to-do

This workshop will teach your kids to protect themselves and develop mental strength

An unfortunate truth of the world we live in is that violence is on the rise and kids are just as vulnerable as us when it comes to people who will misuse their physical power to attack, rob, or bully.

A self-defence workshop by Creative Catalyst for kids between the ages of four and 10 will teach them martial art techniques to protect themselves, along with exercises to develop assertiveness, tenacity and determination. Practising martial arts is also a good way for kids to grow stronger while building a healthy physique.

ON: May 23, 4 pm to 5.30 pm

AT: Creative Catalyst, 52, Manisha Building, NS Road number 12, Vithal Nagar, Juhu, Vile Parle West.

CALL: 8879774499

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

COST: Rs 1,000

Band aid

Listen to a band mentored by a Bollywood singer

Catch a band in action that redefines the word diversity. For, all seven members of AR Divine are proficient in seven different muscial genres. They have been mentored by playback singer Kailash Kher, and will explore elements of Sufi and contemporary Bollywood music through the lens of soft rock and Hindustani classical.

ON: May 24, 6.30 pm

AT: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

CALL: 66223724

ENTRY: Rs 315 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates