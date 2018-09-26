Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora twin in white, give major BFF goals

bollywood-fashion

Best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak were seen twinning in white outfits in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan with best friend Amrita Arora Ladak. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amuaroraofficial

On Tuesday, best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were seen out and about in the city. The BFFs make heads turn, be it their casual outing, luncheons, dinner or salon dates. The Bebo-Amu are regularly spotted hitting the gym and parties together with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Kareena and Amrita were spotted for an advertisement shoot in the city, dressed all in white. While Bebo screamed elegance in a white vertical striped corset pantsuit, with soft curls, Amrita looked beauty personified in an off-shoulder white jumpsuit. They were captured by the paparazzi and looked stunning as they posed for these beautiful pictures.



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak snapped in the city. All Pictures: Yogen Shah



Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for the shutterbugs.

Amrita Arora Ladak took to her Instagram account to share a photo of them together, and their crackling chemistry was clearly visible through the photo. These two are definitely an ideal when it comes to redefining friendship.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) onSep 25, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

Talking about Kareena Kapoor's professional front, she was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. She has now been taken on-board by filmmaker-friend Karan Johar for his directorial venture, Takht starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Not just this, walking on friend Johar's footsteps, Kareena, too has turned into a Radio Jockey for a renowned radio station.

Also Read: BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Ladak Are Twinning It

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates