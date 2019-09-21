Kareena Kapoor birthday: Aamir Khan wishes Lal Singh Chaddha co-star

Aamir Khan is all set to start shooting for his upcoming movie 'Lal Singh Chadda' alongside Kareena Kapoor. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump. Earlier today The actor took to social media to wish Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday.

The actor shared a post on social media saying, "Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling. Love"

Fans are looking forward to seeing the pair on screen after a long time. The duo is a fan-favorite and has appeared in '3 idiots' and now will be sharing the screen in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

'Lal Singh Chadda' demands Aamir Khan to showcase the journey of his life and that will need him to be in different locations each time. With such a chock-a-block outdoor schedule Aamir Khan will also explore the country and will be undergoing extensive physical transformations for the same.

Fans are super excited for the film and with all the recent news the excitement levels have doubled up.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

