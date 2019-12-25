Kareena Kapoor Christmas bash Inside Pictures: Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Karan Johar party hard

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a star-studded Christmas bash at their residence in Mumbai. The party saw the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

Producer-director Karan Johar gave us a glimpse of the fun they had at Kareena's residence by sharing pictures from the party.

View this post on Instagram Merry Xmas!!!!!!!âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onDec 24, 2019 at 10:37am PST

The host painted her Instagram handle with cheesy photographs from the house party. In the pictures, we can see Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, and Karisma striking a pose. Take a look:

Amrita Arora also took to her Instagram handle to give us a sneak peek into the party. She shared an adorable picture with her sister Malaika Arora and bestie Kareena Kapoor. She captioned the picture: "Xmas bunnies", with a series of heart emojis.

The Arora sisters sure know how to bring out their inner Santa Claus. Don't agree with us? Take a look at this picture:

The actress also shared a picture of Kareena with Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son.

These pictures prove that these actors surely know how to make a party more memorable. How are you celebrating Christmas? Tell us in the comments section below.

