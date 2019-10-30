Kareena Kapoor drops Taimur Ali Khan to Delhi; flies solo overseas for events

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most sought after couples in Bollywood and their love and affection for their little Nawaab Taimur have always been in the spotlight. Recently the mother-son duo were spotted at the airport on their way to Delhi. Kareena who will be flying overseas ( Melbourne) for work commitments for two big events was dropping Taimur with Saif who is currently shooting in the capital.

Taimur will be stationed with Saif for a week in the capital according to sources. Despite work commitments, the couple have been extremely dedicated and hands-on parents when it comes to spending quality time with their little one.

Kareena will next be seen in Good News and will also start shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in Nov.

