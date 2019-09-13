Kareena Kapoor is all praises for Sonam Kapoor on Dance India Dance

Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions has swayed the hearts of audiences with some phenomenal acts by the talented contestants. This week, the viewers are in for a treat as superstar Sonam Kapoor will be seen visiting the sets along with co-star Dulquer Salman to encourage the contestants and promote their much-awaited film, 'Zoya Factor'.

Amidst all the fabulous performances, stunning diva Kareena took the opportunity to express her immense love and affection for her dear friend. The two were seen sharing a great camaraderie in their popular film Veere Di Wedding. Talking about Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I could have not asked for a better film other than Veere to be a part of. People know how talented an actress Sonam is, but I think she is a wonderful human being and a very caring, soft-hearted and thoughtful girl. It is very rare to find such a girl who is so soft hearted and honest in our industry. Thank you so much for coming on DID, Sonam."

Moreover, host Karan Wahi invited them on stage to shake a leg together! In a heartbeat, the lovely ladies took to the stage and recreated their most popular song Tareefan, which, too, praises the Veeres about their individuality and gorgeousness.

In addition to this, a host of breath-taking performances are set to entertain the viewers. Contestant Mansi Dhruv's performance to Ankhon ki gustakhiya compelled the judges to join her on-stage and applaud her act. Handsome actor Dulquer Salman and beauty Sonam Kapoor played a game of charades with our beloved Bebo leaving everyone in splits. Unreal Crew's magical act to Na bole Moh Se Mohan was a master-blaster and got special appreciation from the judges.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates