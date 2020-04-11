Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma look aww-dorable in this rare throwback picture

Bollywood celebrities masters of throwback pictures and moments. Their social media accounts are a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially people who are their fans and admirers. Their fan clubs have also stuck to this trend and tradition sharing some amazing blast-from-the-past photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans have found a rather adorable throwback image of her twinning with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. In the picture, Karisma can be seen dressed as a princess while cute little Bebo looks adorable while posing with her elder sister. They are definitely shelling out major sister goals. Check out the picture here:

Their bond is evident in the picture. Recently in an interview to IANS, Kareena had said that she was looking for the right script to work with Karisma in a film. "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider," said Kareena at a special screening of Karisma's debut web series, Mentalhood.

Mentalhood marks Karisma's return to acting after a long time, and Kareena feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen. "I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma's pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on-screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she feeling very nervous. Mentalhood is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers," Kareena said.

Speaking about Kareena, the actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan after a decade. The film is set to release on Christmas this year.

