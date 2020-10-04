Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu share adorable posts to wish Soha Ali Khan on her birthday

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Sunday turned a year older, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a heart-warming wish for her on social media.

"To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I'm out of words," Kunal wrote on Instagram. Along with it, he posted an adorable picture of him exchanging smiles with Soha.

Soha's sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, wished the actress on Instagram. This is what she had to say, take a look right here:

"Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday to you. We love you," Kareena wrote alongside an image, which features Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya, and Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan.

On her birthday, Soha posted a picture of her hugging daughter Inaaya, who has a painting in her hand, and wrote: "Best birthday present ever." Here is her post:

Kareena had embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, and now is all set to welcome it again as she becomes a mother in 2021.

Khan also completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Soha Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with 2004's Dil Maange More and was seen in films like Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, 99, and a cameo in Go Goa Gone.

