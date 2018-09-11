Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to have second child after two years?

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladakh will soon be seen making some interesting revelations on a talk show

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a beautiful baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. The little munchkin is not only their apple of the eye but also for the entire social media. Now, that Taimur is turning two years old on December 20, 2018, the actress was asked if she and Saif were planning for a second child. While Kareena graces the talk show's couch titled Starry Nights 2.Oh! with her best friend Amrita Arora Ladakh, where she made some interesting revelations about having their second baby.

From talking about her love life with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan to making some more revelations about her personal life, Kareena answered it all like a boss!

Watch the promo here:

When Kareena affirmed about their second child after 2 years, her BFF Amrita Arora commented, "I have told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I'll be leaving the country."

Kareena created a new identity for herself and was an inspiration to many expecting women while she was carrying Taimur. The 37-year-old was very active during her pregnancy and was working until the third trimester.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's film, Veere Di Wedding was hailed by many. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial film titled, Takht and, apart from this epic drama, she'll also be in Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar.

