Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her book Pregnancy Bible; to be published in 2021

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced her book which will be published in 2021. Titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, it will be published by Juggernaut Books.

On Taimur Ali Khan, her son's 4th birthday today, the actress took to Instagram to share the news. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few Indian celebrities to have lived her pregnancies in the public eye, remaining active and working through them. She will be publishing her comprehensive guide to pregnancy. This book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the 'a mother and her symptoms and include the actress's tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery. The book will be published next year.

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy.ln this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women,' says Kareena.

"We are thrilled to have this book on the Juggernaut list. Whether it's continuing with id. acting or walking the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalize pregnancy and encouraged women to continue their usual lives during those 40 weeks. We badly need a one-stop book that Indian moms can use — for their health, fitness and emotional well-being — to navigate this important moment in their lives as well as reinforce this message. This book will be it," says publisher Chiki Sarkar.

