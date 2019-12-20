Kareena Kapoor Khan back on screen after making waves with Veere Di Wedding

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan who will be back on the big screen after her last hit Veere Di Wedding is making waves with her upcoming film Good Newwz.

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress plays a very charming and full-of-life character in the film and her fans are excited to see the Queen Bee on screen yet again.

The actress has always been an inspiration for her fans who have applauded the actress for her acting chops time and again making her one of the most relevant actresses in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to have always charmed her audience with her choice of films. With one film a year, Kareena's fans truly can't seem to get enough of the actress. She admits that she is doing fewer films because of her son Taimur but now that makes it imperative for her to do films that excite her and beyond.

Kareena is currently shooting for her next film Laal Singh Chaddha and will soon start her schedule for Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates