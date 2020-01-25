Kareena Kapoor Khan binges on chocolate cake and the video is breaking the internet
Hairstylist Pompy posted snapshots of Kareena Kapoor on social media. It was not her cheat day as Kapoor doesn't fight her cravings. She satisfies her sweet tooth and then hits the gym.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's svelte figure has not been attained by starving. You would think Bebo would be completely off sweets but she digs desserts. Hairstylist Pompy posted snapshots of the actor gorging on some gooey chocolate cake and brownies on the set. It was not her cheat day as Kapoor doesn't fight her cravings. She satisfies her sweet tooth and then hits the gym.
Check out the video, which is breaking the internet:
A few months ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan's dietician Rujuta Diwekar had revealed the actress' diet plan, that she followed to get the svelte figure for the Good Newwz song 'Chandigarh Mein'. Here's what Rujuta had written on her social media page: Shimmer like Kareena Kapoor with this simple diet plan. Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here’s what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein. —
M1 - Soaked black raisins with kesar on rising
M2 - Paratha with chutney Breakfast
M3 - Nariyal pani with a pinch of sabja seeds (will get rid of bloating) - Mid meal
M4 - Dahi rice & papad - Lunch
M5 - Walnut & cheese - Mid meal
M6 - Banana milkshake - Evening meal
M7 - Khichdi & Dahi OR Suran tikki & veg pulao - Dinner
M8 - Milk or banana milkshake if needed - Bedtime
It's rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn’t gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let's her train approx 4-5 hrs a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home.
In another post, Rujuta had shared Kareena Kapoor's picture while she was enjoying makki di roti, sarson da saag and butter on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh.
View this post on Instagram
The joy of eating desi - Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And i strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have “cheated” if you eat a seasonal delicacy. Changing the roti, sabzi and the accompaniments as the season changes, is something that we must cherish. Nutrition societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all. Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab. - This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. - Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice. #winterfood #saag #punjab
Something surely to learn from Kareena's diet, we must say!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe