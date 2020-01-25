Kareena Kapoor Khan binges on chocolate cake and the video is breaking the internet

Kareena Kapoor Khan's svelte figure has not been attained by starving. You would think Bebo would be completely off sweets but she digs desserts. Hairstylist Pompy posted snapshots of the actor gorging on some gooey chocolate cake and brownies on the set. It was not her cheat day as Kapoor doesn't fight her cravings. She satisfies her sweet tooth and then hits the gym.

Check out the video, which is breaking the internet:

A few months ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan's dietician Rujuta Diwekar had revealed the actress' diet plan, that she followed to get the svelte figure for the Good Newwz song 'Chandigarh Mein'. Here's what Rujuta had written on her social media page: Shimmer like Kareena Kapoor with this simple diet plan. Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here’s what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein. —

M1 - Soaked black raisins with kesar on rising

M2 - Paratha with chutney Breakfast

M3 - Nariyal pani with a pinch of sabja seeds (will get rid of bloating) - Mid meal

M4 - Dahi rice & papad - Lunch

M5 - Walnut & cheese - Mid meal

M6 - Banana milkshake - Evening meal

M7 - Khichdi & Dahi OR Suran tikki & veg pulao - Dinner

M8 - Milk or banana milkshake if needed - Bedtime

It's rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn’t gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let's her train approx 4-5 hrs a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home.

In another post, Rujuta had shared Kareena Kapoor's picture while she was enjoying makki di roti, sarson da saag and butter on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh.

Something surely to learn from Kareena's diet, we must say!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates