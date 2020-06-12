Kareena Kapoor Khan can't wait to get some cocktails with Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her social media debut on March 1, 2020, and the actress has been updating her fans with some fun moments from her life. Now, she has posted a story tagging her 'Veere' Rhea Kapoor. Kareena can't wait to watch upon cocktails with her pal, and we can totally relate to the current situation. It seems like the actress has already made plans once the lockdown is lifted completely.

In the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a classy denim outfit, paired with Furr sliders during the outing. On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor sported an oversized hoodie, paired with basic denim and sports shoes. As the picture suggests, the duo is engaged in a fun conversation. Take a look at it right away!

This isn't the first post the actress has professed her love and affection for her girl gang on social media. Another throwback post which left is laughing out loud was the one with a witty caption. Check it out.

But no lockdown can keep away from girls having some fun. Kareena Kapoor often catches up with her gang over a zoom call, and why won't she, that's what friends do, right? Take a look at this one.

Friends that nap together, stay forever A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 24, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. The actress made her last on-screen appearance in Angrezi Medium, along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film didn't do well due to the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise this iconic role and play the eponymous character. The actress will play his lady-love and Aamir was the only reason why she gave her nod to be a part of the film.

Speaking about its delay in the release in an interview with mid-day, a source shared, "The unit was to head to Chandigarh for another round of filming. The shoot was moving like clockwork, and Aamir was hoping to release the first teaser around Diwali. However, the lockdown has put the brakes on his plans. Even if the shoots resume by August or September, it is unlikely that the movie will hit screens by December. It may target April 2021 for release."

We still have to wait for a while to watch Bebo and Aamir reunite for their third project.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor turned producer with Aisha. She has produced Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat too, both starring sister Sonam. The Kapoor sisters own a fashion label called Rheason and the former has also turned producer and made the very successful Veere Di Wedding in 2018.

