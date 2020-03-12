Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her love for slow-motion shots and we love it too!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is coming up with some really cool Instagram posts and the latest one is no less where the actress channels her love for slow-motion shots! If you observe carefully, this is a shot from her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, a film she signed only for Irrfan Khan and where she plays the role of a cop and Dimple Kapadia's daughter. This shot has been captured by the director of the film, Homi Adajania.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote she loves slo-mo shots and this one has been captured by the mad Homi Adajania. Well, the way Khan walks towards the camera and nails her look and expressions, she could be a complete hoot in a hardcore commercial potboiler, something on the lines of the innumerable cop dramas we have seen.

Take a look right here:

Angrezi Medium seems to be a heartwarming tale of a father and his daughter and how they both ensure their dreams are fulfilled. Just like Hindi Medium, this promises to be a heartening portrait of dreams and desires. Irrfan Khan is back to the big screen after a long time and his chemistry with Radhika Madan seems to be the biggest strength of this drama. It's all set to release tomorrow on March 13.

