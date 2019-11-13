Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with her girl gang on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Aamir Khan's upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, but it seems the actress is missing no opportunity to also make sure she hangs out with her girl gang when she's not shooting. She ensures she relaxes and spends some quality time with her team.

Given an Aamir Khan set can be taxing and very particular, it seems she rightly deserved a short break. Poonam Damania took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she could be seen posing with Kareena and other members of her team. She captioned it- The Originals, followed by three hearts.

Have a look at the Instagram post right here:

View this post on Instagram The Originals âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 12, 2019 at 2:21am PST

Aamir and Kareena have done two films before- 3 idiots and Talaash, and both the films were poles apart in their narratives and craftsmanship. And this remake of the Forrest Gump remake also seems to be a different experience for the stars.

It's indeed going to be a busy and hectic year for Kareena as she gears up for not one or two but as many as four films in the coming year. It all starts with Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, this comedy releases on December 27. In 2020, the actress has as many as three films lined-up, the first one is Angrezi Medium, with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, releasing on March 20.

She also has Karan Johar's Takht, an ensemble comprising of Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor. And lastly, of course, the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is releasing on Christmas 2020.

