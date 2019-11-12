Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys winter meal in Punjab, and we are jealous!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a shooting spree. The actress is seen taking up back to back the project, with in-between small family vacations. After completing her London schedule for Angrezi Medium, the actress is having the best time working with Aamir Khan during the shoot of their upcoming drama Laal Singh Chaddha. Courtesy; her fan clubs!

Kareena Kapoor can't do without makki di roti, sarson da saag and butter on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. Dietician Rujuta Diwekar shared a snapshot of Bebo and wrote, "A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab. - This is for dinner. (sic)." Co-star Aamir Khan's look in the film also did the rounds. After months of growing facial fuzz, Khan has got into character.

The nutritionist also added, "The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. - Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) onNov 10, 2019 at 10:32pm PST

Speaking about Kareena and Aamir's new project Laal Singh Chaddha, it is said to be one of his most ambitious projects. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates