Kareena Kapoor Khan gazes lovingly at baby boy Taimur Ali Khan; see photo

In this photo shared by Kareena Kapoor's fan club, you can see the doting mum looking at her kid sweetly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur. Pic/instagram.com/therealkareenakapoor

Taimur Ali Khan has a fan following all over India and abroad too. It feels like everyone's favourite little boy is growing up too quickly, and his cuteness has been growing day by day too. Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan club shared a photo that features her lying on the grass with son Taimur as she lovingly gazes at the apple of her eye.

Check out the photo:

View this post on Instagram Quality Time with Tim â¤â¤ ð· @priyangis A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onAug 13, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Doesn't Tim look super adorable in the picture? With his rosy cheeks and floppy hair, Taimur sure knows how to melt hearts. The little munchkin can be seen wearing a blue graphic print t-shirt with coral pants, while mommy Kareena looks pretty as always as she relaxes next to her baby boy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were on an extended vacation in London. While the actress was shooting for Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan had been shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu.

Recently, Kareena's video call moment with Taimur went viral. While on the sets of Dance India Dance, on which Kareena is a judge, the actress was seen video calling Taimur and talking to him. Taimur seemed to be walking around shirtless and Kareena looked engrossed in the conversation.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Angrezi Medium in which she plays a cop. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Irrfan and Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium (2017). Hindi Medium was the story of middle-class parents' struggle to provide education to their daughter from a reputed school.

In the second instalment, the film shows their daughter grown-up and sent to London for higher education. While Irrfan plays the father to Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame actress Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a cop in London. Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the sequel. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated for an April 2020 release.

Besides Angrezi Medium, Kareena also has another film, titled Good News, in her kitty. Good News also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Kareena is also busy with her stint as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

