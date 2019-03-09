Kareena Kapoor Khan gets offended when trolled by netizens as 'aunty'

bollywood

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good News for which she reportedly sported a baby bump

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who features on Arbaaz Khan's upcoming web chat show, Pinch, was advised to dress her age by a fan. Bebo, 38, was also referred to as aunty by the pesky fan on the show.

She was far from amused by the response. Bebo is heard saying in the show's teaser, "People think celebrities have no emotions or feelings." Kareena is surely offended when someone calls her aunty.

In the trailer of an upcoming web series, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kapil Sharma are seen chatting with its host and actor Arbaaz Khan. In the over two-minute long video, among various things, Arbaaz is seen showing a comment to Kareena. It reads "You are an aunty now.. don't act like a teenager".

Despite not being on social media, Kareena is not immune to trolls and online critics. This is not the first time that she has been trolled or been judged on the Internet.

