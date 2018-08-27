Kareena Kapoor Khan: I am finally working with Ranveer

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about working Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht

Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to collaborate with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. "It is great that finally after so many years, I will be sharing screen space with him. It was a long-due collaboration. He is a phenomenal actor," she says.

Kapoor was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela (2013). But when she tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, Bhansali did a rethink. He was not too keen to have a married Leela and turned to Deepika Padukone instead. Kapoor had also turned down Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), both starring Singh.

Takht is also special for Kapoor as she is working on a Dharma Production, helmed by buddy Johar. "I have done so many movies with Dharma in the past, but after a long time he is directing me. It feels great. Working with him is a pleasure." Kapoor adds that the comfort level the two share in real life translates on-screen. "He is one of my closest friends. He is a brother, somebody I trust and love immensely. For me, it's like being at home whenever I work with him. It's going to be a blast for sure," she adds.

