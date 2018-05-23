Kareena Kapoor Khan: I believe in equality, so I'm not a feminist

At the music launch of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the idea of feminism



Kareena Kapoor Khan at Veere Di Wedding's press conference. Pic/Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who along with co-actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, director Shashanka Ghosh and producers Rhea Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Ekta Kapoor, launched the music album of Veere Di Wedding, said she is not a feminist and believes in equality.

Asked about the idea of feminism, Kareena Kapoor said, "I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Veere Di Wedding is a female buddy film about four girls living in an urban setting and their struggles in life. Kareena has always been vocal about her personal life, but in this film, she playing a character which is commitment phobic.

Asked about her role selection criteria, she said, "What made me take up this part is that for me, as a commercial mainstream actor who is always used to work with mainstream actors, be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan... For me, it was very different to be part of a film with four girls. The story is something I got completely obsessed by and I thought it was really cool. And I think who better than this entire team to put this film together. This was the reason I wanted to do 'Veere Di Wedding'. As far as my character Kalindi is concerned, she is really cool and there is a reason why she is commitment phobic, which will be seen in the film."

Kareena is known for working with A-list actors in Bollywood, but this time she is paired with Sumeet Vyas. On this, she quipped, "I think I have chosen A-Lister heroine this time."

Sharing her funniest memories from the film's set, the actress said, "I think it would be throwing Sumeet Vyas off the moon in the film. That was quite funny because I have never done that in my career. I never had the opportunity to throw a hero off from a moon. So thank you everyone, for giving me this chance, I am sure it will go down in history."

The film will release on June 1, 2018.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS