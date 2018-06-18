Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Mumbai for two days

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes 48-hour pit stop in Mumbai to perform at a beauty pageant before resuming family holiday in London

The couple spotted in London

Soon as Veere Di Wedding set the cash registers ringing, Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to London for a well-deserved vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. A week into the family vacay, it's work calling Kapoor again. Leaving her holiday mid-way, the actor flew back to Mumbai last night to perform at the Miss India pageant that is slated for tomorrow.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

A source tells mid-day that Kareena Kapoor Khan has allotted two days for rehearsals and the act, following which she will rush back to the cooler climes of the UK. "She will be prepping for her act with the in-house choreographer. Her gig includes hit numbers from Veere Di Wedding, especially Tareefan. She will also be shaking a leg to her other ditties, including Mera Naam Mary Hai, Bhaage Re Mann and Mauja Hi Mauja, among others. Kareena has little time to practise; she has a 12-hour prep session lined up today and will rehearse for six hours before the final act tomorrow. Since she is performing on stage after two years [her last gig was at an awards gala in March 2016], she wants it to be a memorable one," says the source.

After honouring her commitment on Tuesday night, the actor will be back in London by Wednesday. "Saif will be taking care of Taimur in her absence," adds the source.

