Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires this TV actress

Jasmin Bhasin known for her work in shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak talks about her new show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jasmin Bhasin

Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that she took inspiration from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for her role in the upcoming show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. In the show, Jasmin plays Happy - a young, bubbly woman whose only motive is to spread happiness around her.

"While preparing for the role, I took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor as Geet in 'Jab We Met'. She was also bubbly and chirpy all the time in the film. "I used to watch the movie differently, but now I am learning her nuances which is helping me for my character," Jasmin said in a statement.

Jasmin is known for her work in shows like "Tashan-E-Ishq" and "Dil Se Dil Tak".

