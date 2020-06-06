Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to kill fat, her latest Instagram picture proves the fact

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now making sure she remains as active as possible on Instagram since the power of social media has only seen a rise in the last few years. Till now, she was holding a secret account on the platform and stalking Bollywood celebrities. But now, she can do that with an official one. The actress is spending her time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan and keeping us updated about their quarantine life through her Instagram pictures. The pictures that she posts are all about her family and, sometimes, from her exercise sessions. The latest one that she shared is a pre-workout picture.

In the picture, a no-makeup Kareena can be seen basking in sun donning a black sleeveless top and kept her hair tied in a bun. It seems the Veere Di Wedding actress can be seen getting ready for her exercise session. Sharing the photo, she wrote: Dear fat, prepare to die. Xoxo, me (sic)".

Check out Kareena Kapoor's latest post here:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor went candid and shared a picture of herself wearing comfy and cosy kaftan at home. In the picture, the actress looks fresh as she flaunts her flawless skin in the sun-kissed selfie. She is wearing a white and blue coloured kaftan. "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries," she wrote along with the picture on Instagram.

Before this, she took her fans on a nostalgic ride and shared throwback pictures from her vacation days. Kareena wrote: "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. #MissYouGuysALittleMore." (sic)

Kareena has been acing her Instagram game ever since she has made her debut. Right from her selfies to pictures of and with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, she knows how to keep her fans hooked. And the above posts confirms the same. Coming to her work front, the actress has two massive films coming up- Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.

