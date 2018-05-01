Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor have major disagreements on parenting!

Did you know Karisma Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan fight over ways on bringing up children



Karisma Kapoor and sister Kareena have major disagreements on parenting. The two fight over ways on bringing up children. While Lolo prefers that her kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, stay away from media glare, Bebo's munchkin Taimur is a national obsession. Karisma Kapoor spoke about their different techniques of child-rearing on the TV show, Entertainment Ki Raat, on which she appeared as a guest.

When the Kapoor sisters were younger, they fought over clothes. She revealed that Kareena Kapoor would always be after her jeans. Despite their different schools of thought, the sisters adore each other. Lolo also shared that at Kareena and Saif's wedding, she hid his joote, and to have them back Saif bribed her with plenty of jewellery.

Meanwhile, Kareena, excited about Veere Di Wedding, her first release post-pregnancy, has promised she will do at least one film every year. At the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena said, "Right now I want this movie to release. I wanted to be a part of (this film) and I am happy about it. I haven't thought about what I'm going to do next. Let's see, Taimur (son Taimur Ali Khan) is just 16 months old. So I want to spend more time with him. After the release of this film, I will take three months' time to decide my next project. But I promise to do at least one or two films a year."

