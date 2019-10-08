Kareena Kapoor Khan: Looking forward to turning 40, the idea is to feel fabulous

Age is just a number for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who seems to be aging like wine, or maybe aging in reverse. She was recently awarded the Elle Icon Award at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 and indeed appeared to be like one. Now, in a recent report by Pinkvilla, the actress spilled the beans on turning 40 and how she plans to embrace it. She spoke about the idea in an interview with Elle India.

Talking about it, the actor said, "I am actually looking forward to turning 40. The idea is to be comfortable in your own skin, look good, and feel fabulous." Given her aura and celluloid presence, she can still set the screen ablaze. The actor has been on a roll over the last few years with one blockbuster after another. Right from Singham Returns to Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Ki & Ka to Veere Di Wedding, she proves she’s still right up the alley.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for as many as three big films, Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

With Kumar, she shall be reuniting a decade after Kambakkht Ishq. The duo has already given hits like Ajnabee and Aitraaz before. With Irrfan, she will be sharing screen space for the first time and talking about working with him, the actor said she is immensely excited.

And then, she pairs up with Aamir for the third time after 3 idiots and Talaash. She has always spoken about her admiration and respect for the actor and Laal Singh Chaddha should complete their hat-trick of blockbusters.

