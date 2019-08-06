Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer with manager Poonam Damania?

bollywood

Sources indicate Kareena Kapoor Khan has parted ways with closest ally and manager of 10 years, Poonam Damania

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Easily one of the biggest celebrity managers in B-Town, Poonam Damania has played a crucial role in building Kareena Kapoor Khan's successful career. However, word in the corridors of Bollywood is that the actor and her manager have parted ways, thus marking the end of a decade-long association. The development apparently comes in the wake of Damania quitting Matrix, the talent management agency owned by Reshma Shetty.

A source reveals, "Poonam's exit from the company happened last month. Many had seen it coming as the differences between her and the agency suits had been building up for a while now. Her second-in-command Naina Sawhney too has left the organisation. Poonam's next move is being keenly watched by industry insiders, with buzz suggesting that she may launch a new talent management firm. The idea of her joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner, cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena's professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected." Meanwhile, a new manager has been assigned to handle Kapoor's account. The actor is currently wrapping up the shoot of Angrezi Medium in London. mid-day reached out to Kapoor and Damania. Both remained unavailable for comment.



Poonam Damania

Also Read: 20 years in the film industry, but Kareena Kapoor Khan is yearning for a double role

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates