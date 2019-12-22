Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on 'Poo Diaries'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

No one can pull off sass like Kareena Kapoor Khan did in 2001, when she played Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Bebo's fans have been waiting with bated breath to see more of Poo ever since Karan Johar hinted about Poo Diaries (tentative title) on social media. While Khan believes no one can play Poo better than her, the actor says she is still contemplating the offer. "Karan and I are still in talks. The show is being written and will be announced once the script is locked."

Produced by KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment and anchored by Netflix, the series is yet to go on floor as Khan is busy with other commitments. She says, "We don't know when it [the series] will go on floors. [At the moment], I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha and Takht."



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ask her what Poo at 40 will be like and she says, "The essence of Poo won't change, but she will be calmer."

Bebo insists that the core temperament of her K3G character will remain intact. "They are writing it with a spirit where the core characteristics will not be change. She will always be synonymous with me. And if I may add, it can't be done by anyone else."

