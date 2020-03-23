Search

Kareena Kapoor Khan prays for Italy with a throwback picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan

Published: Mar 23, 2020, 16:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Italy has been the most traumatic victim of the Coronavirus in the last few weeks, and taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan prayed for all with a throwback picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Italy has been the most traumatic victim of the Coronavirus in the last few weeks and taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan prayed for all with a throwback picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan! For the uninitiated, Italy was one of the first few countries to be infected with the Coronavirus and the cases began to rise at an alarming speed. The number of people who were tested positive was three and then it was over 47,000 a few weeks later, which shocked the world.

And amid this, all the Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are praying for everyone's safety and health. Taking to her Instagram account, as stated above, Kareena shared a picture with Saif from the country and prayed for its safety and showered her love on it.

Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Amore Italy â¤ï¸ My love and I are praying for you all â¤ï¸

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 23, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

And of course, the whole of Bollywood came out yesterday to participate in clapping and cheering for the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic at 5 pm at their balconies. It seems this is going to take some time to get cured completely but this is also the time to stay together and stay safe. Kareena has two very big films lined-up- Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha. Will they be affected due to this?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times