Kareena Kapoor Khan prays for Italy with a throwback picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan

Italy has been the most traumatic victim of the Coronavirus in the last few weeks and taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan prayed for all with a throwback picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan! For the uninitiated, Italy was one of the first few countries to be infected with the Coronavirus and the cases began to rise at an alarming speed. The number of people who were tested positive was three and then it was over 47,000 a few weeks later, which shocked the world.

And amid this, all the Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are praying for everyone's safety and health. Taking to her Instagram account, as stated above, Kareena shared a picture with Saif from the country and prayed for its safety and showered her love on it.

Have a look right here:

And of course, the whole of Bollywood came out yesterday to participate in clapping and cheering for the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic at 5 pm at their balconies. It seems this is going to take some time to get cured completely but this is also the time to stay together and stay safe. Kareena has two very big films lined-up- Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha. Will they be affected due to this?

