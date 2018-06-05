Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to being trolled for her feminist remark

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had made a statement on feminism while promoting her film Veere Di Wedding. Little did she know that she would get bashed on social media for the remark



Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/poonamdamania

While promoting Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor made a statement at a promotional event, which did not go well with the netizens. Apart from Kareena, the other lead actresses of the film, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania asserted that Veere Di Wedding is not a chick film.

At one of the events, Kareena Kapoor was asked of her opinion on feminism, she said, "I am not a feminist; I believe in equality." The 33-year old got brutally trolled for this remark; with some of them even saying that she should Google the meaning of feminism.

However, Kareena remains unfazed with these trolls and still stands rock-solid by her statement. In an interview to Hindustan Times, speaking about the same, she said, "What was wrong in the feminism statement? I'd still say that I believe in equality and there's nothing wrong in it. Most people think that feminism means male bashing and it makes women superior."

She further added, "That's what they've always meant, otherwise, why would they be fighting on Twitter every time. However, I would also like to add, that in a way, I am a bit of a feminist but I am a feminist in the right way. I'm not trying to say that men are lesser because they are not. I believe it takes two to tango in any kind of a relationship. But then, main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain (whatever I say, trolling will start), especially when it comes to feminism."

When she was prodded if her words were misconstrued, the fitness diva said, "It's fine. It doesn't matter. The fact is, I do believe in equality. I do believe it takes a man and a woman to set an example. If you don't have support from a man and vice versa, it would be difficult to have a family. I don't want to get associated with any 'isms'.I mean, why does something have to have a name or a tag?"

Now that Veere Di Wedding is doing a phenomenal business at the box office, her hands are already filled with film offers. Bebo is said to be in no hurry to embark on a signing spree as she wants to spend time with son, Taimur Ali Khan.

She has been approached for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Salute, which is a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The actor has also been offered debutant Raj Mehta's film, starring Akshay Kumar, which will be produced by Karan Johar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is mulling over the offers and will take a decision after her return from a family holiday in London.

