Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to the stage after 2 years

After honouring her commitment on Tuesday night, Kareena Kapoor will head to London by Wednesday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently travelled to London, for a business come leisure trip, returned to Mumbai just for 2 days to perform at a beauty pageant. The gorgeous star returns to the city only for 48 hours before resuming her holiday in London, where she also shot for a brand alongside husband Saif Ali Khan.

A source tells mid-day that Kareena Kapoor Khan has allotted two days for rehearsals and the act, following which she will rush back to the cooler climes of the UK. "She will be prepping for her act with the in-house choreographer. Her gig includes hit numbers from Veere Di Wedding, especially Tareefan. She will also be shaking a leg to her other ditties, including Mera Naam Mary Hai, Bhaage Re Mann and Mauja Hi Mauja, among others. Kareena has little time to practise; she has a 12-hour prep session lined up today and will rehearse for six hours before the final act tomorrow. Since she is performing on stage after two years [her last gig was at an awards gala in March 2016], she wants it to be a memorable one," says the source.

After honouring her commitment on Tuesday night, the actor will be back in London by Wednesday. "Saif will be taking care of Taimur in her absence," adds the source.

