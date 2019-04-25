Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif helped me heal and love myself
In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares how and when she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan, how Taimur makes her a better person, and how her dreams have only gotten bigger
Kareena Kapoor Khan has aced it all -- being an A-list Bollywood actress, being a wife, a mom, and a great friend to all her BFFs. She has done it all with panache and a confidence that is an inspiration to all women, especially all working moms, out there.
Recently, in a chat with Humans of Bombay, an Instagram account that chronicles human interest stories from the city of dreams, Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisced about quite a few things close to her heart. She spoke about her relationship with husband Saif Ali Khan, and said, "he was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker." She also shared that she went through a phase where she felt her career was over and she was asked to 're-invent', become size zero, and it was Saif who helped her heal and love herself.
The actress also spoke of how she was inspired to become an actress after she saw elder sister Karisma Kapoor in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Kareena also said that it was Karisma who taught her to wade through this industry.
“When I came back home from boarding school, Karisma had just started acting. I was in awe of her–I remember her in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, being so passionate. She held herself with such pride through everything; watching her made me want to act too. So when my time came, she taught me to wade through this industry as a woman. It started out great–I did amazing films. But then for a year I didn’t work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to ‘re-invent’, become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse–there are so many eyes on you! Somehow through my life, I’ve been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond! He’s 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal & love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different–he’s more private & not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things & not let them get to me. We'd been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 & can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right. A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me. Taimur is a part of me–I can’t go an hour without him. He’s always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t have to choose between career & family. I’m doing both. I’m an actor but through all the ups & downs I’ve been a sister, a wife, a mom & none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it’s put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger–there’s much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared how she fell in love with Saif on the sets of Tashan, and how they would go on long rides for some alone time. Finally, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and Saif Ali Khan visited Kareena's mother and told her that he and Kareena would like to live together.
Adding to this, Kareena Kapoor said that it's Taimur who wants her to be better in everything that she does. She said, "Taimur is a part of me–I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News, along with her Kambakht Ishq co-star, Akshay Kumar. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019.
