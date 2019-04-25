Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif helped me heal and love myself

bollywood

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares how and when she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan, how Taimur makes her a better person, and how her dreams have only gotten bigger

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/instagram.com/officialhumansofbombay

Kareena Kapoor Khan has aced it all -- being an A-list Bollywood actress, being a wife, a mom, and a great friend to all her BFFs. She has done it all with panache and a confidence that is an inspiration to all women, especially all working moms, out there.

Recently, in a chat with Humans of Bombay, an Instagram account that chronicles human interest stories from the city of dreams, Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisced about quite a few things close to her heart. She spoke about her relationship with husband Saif Ali Khan, and said, "he was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker." She also shared that she went through a phase where she felt her career was over and she was asked to 're-invent', become size zero, and it was Saif who helped her heal and love herself.

The actress also spoke of how she was inspired to become an actress after she saw elder sister Karisma Kapoor in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Kareena also said that it was Karisma who taught her to wade through this industry.

Read the post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared how she fell in love with Saif on the sets of Tashan, and how they would go on long rides for some alone time. Finally, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and Saif Ali Khan visited Kareena's mother and told her that he and Kareena would like to live together.

Adding to this, Kareena Kapoor said that it's Taimur who wants her to be better in everything that she does. She said, "Taimur is a part of me–I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News, along with her Kambakht Ishq co-star, Akshay Kumar. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019.

