Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an anecdote from her happy marriage on 8th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love story with the Nawab Saif Ali Khan is no less than a fairytale. She married a prince, he gifted her a palace, and they lived happily ever after! The duo, who dated each other for quite a few years before tying the knot, are proud parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. As they welcome their second child, on October 16, 2020, Saifeena celebrates eight years of togetherness.

The marital bliss shared by them is not unknown, and now once again, Kareena has confessed her eternal love for hubby Saif Ali Khan. As she wished him on their wedding anniversary of social media, the Tashan actress shared a sweet anecdote towards a happy married life. She also added how food and wine connected them, and their lovestory is meant for eternity and beyond!

After Taimur, Kareena and Saif are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The actress is now in her second trimester, and it is said to be a 2021 baby. The excited couple shared the news with their fans during the lockdown period. They wrote, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. She was also seen for a brief period in Happy Ending, which stars Saif and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles among others. Kalki Koechlin is also a part of this rom-com.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film, the music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, but the details are yet to be revealed after Bebo's pregnancy announcement.

