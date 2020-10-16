Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an anecdote from her happy marriage on 8th wedding anniversary
As Kareena Kapoor Khan wished him on their wedding anniversary of social media, the Tashan actress shared a sweet post towards a happy married life.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's love story with the Nawab Saif Ali Khan is no less than a fairytale. She married a prince, he gifted her a palace, and they lived happily ever after! The duo, who dated each other for quite a few years before tying the knot, are proud parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. As they welcome their second child, on October 16, 2020, Saifeena celebrates eight years of togetherness.
The marital bliss shared by them is not unknown, and now once again, Kareena has confessed her eternal love for hubby Saif Ali Khan. As she wished him on their wedding anniversary of social media, the Tashan actress shared a sweet anecdote towards a happy married life. She also added how food and wine connected them, and their lovestory is meant for eternity and beyond!
Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
After Taimur, Kareena and Saif are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The actress is now in her second trimester, and it is said to be a 2021 baby. The excited couple shared the news with their fans during the lockdown period. They wrote, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. She was also seen for a brief period in Happy Ending, which stars Saif and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles among others. Kalki Koechlin is also a part of this rom-com.
For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film, the music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, but the details are yet to be revealed after Bebo's pregnancy announcement.
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate their wedding anniversary today, we bring you a recap of their love story.
After 13 years of being married to first love Amrita Singh, and then dating Rosa Catalano for three years post his divorce, Saif and Kareena began seeing each other in 2007.
Before falling for Chhote Nawab, Bebo was in a steady relationship with Shahid Kapoor, from 2004 to 2007. It was during the filming of 'Jab We Met' that they parted ways. Ironically, the Imtiaz Ali film had them playing lovers, and went on to become a huge hit.
Stories of the Saif-Kareena linkup began while the two were shooting for Yashraj Films' 'Tashan' in Ladakh and Rajasthan. They worked together in 'Omkara' as well, but sparks flew on the sets of 'Tashan'. They were spotted outside a club in Bandra together, which sparked off rumours of an affair.
Although Saif Ali Khan received his share of criticism for leaving his kids (Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan) and family, he maintained that he was genuinely in love with Kareena Kapoor.
On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor, who used to be quizzed by the media about her relationship with Saif, always reiterated that destiny brought them together, and that, for her, Saif is the best.
Ever since they began dating, Saif and Kareena made no pretensions about their relationship. The couple had walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's debut film Saawariya.
Kareena Kapoor supported Saif Ali Khan wholeheartedly during the controversy at Taj Hotel when a businessman alleged that the Nawab had punched him.
Though Saifeena became one of the most-loved couples in B-town, they could never translate the same into on-screen success. The pair has acted in films like 'Tashan', 'Kurbaan' and 'Agent Vinod', all of which tanked at the box office.
Saif professed his undying love for Bebo by tattooing 'Kareena' (in Devnagri script) on his arm back in 2008.
After innumerable media speculations over the D-day, Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore revealed in July 2012, that the much in love couple would get married in October. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012.
Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012, but unlike other Bollywood marriages, theirs was a private affair attended by only close family and friends. Saif and Kareena have bonded really well with each other's families and have been each other's pillars of support during testing times.
The couple is often seen partying and holidaying together and give serious relationship goals to their fans. Kareena Kapoor has broken the stereotype of actresses not working post marriage. Kareena, in fact, worked in several films after her marriage, some of which went on to become blockbusters. Saif is a supporting partner, unlike many other celebs who want to confine their spouses to the home.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's first child Taimur Ali Khan was born in December 2016. Kareena has bonded well with Saif's kids with Amrita - Sara and Ibrahim.
Saif and Kareena are all set to welcome their second child soon! Kareena and Saif said in a statement: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."
Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary today, October 16, we take a look at what has been Bollywood's grandest romances in recent times!
