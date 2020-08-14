Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first selfie post pregnancy announcement
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared another selfie but what made this one special was that it came a day after her pregnancy announcement!
A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday, August 13, treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie.
The Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.
Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies ðÂ¤ðÂÂ¯
The 39-year old is seen donning a pink and white coloured comfy Kurta in the picture. Earlier on Wednesday, she and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they are expecting their second child together.
