Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first selfie post pregnancy announcement

A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday, August 13, treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie.

The Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.

Have a look right here:

The 39-year old is seen donning a pink and white coloured comfy Kurta in the picture. Earlier on Wednesday, she and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news