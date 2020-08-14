Search

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first selfie post pregnancy announcement

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 07:46 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared another selfie but what made this one special was that it came a day after her pregnancy announcement!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan

A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday, August 13, treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie.

The Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.

Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies ðÂ¤­ðÂÂ¯

The 39-year old is seen donning a pink and white coloured comfy Kurta in the picture. Earlier on Wednesday, she and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they are expecting their second child together.

