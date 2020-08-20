Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sans makeup throwback photo from the beach

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to update her fans with throwback photos. Be it from the vacations, or from her working days on the sets, anything related to the outdoors, when stepping out for fun and work was extremely normal. It seems like this is something Kareena Kapoor misses a lot amid the pandemic situation. Well, now, as she is pregnant with her second child, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to share memories with her social media followers.

Speaking about Throwback Thursday, Kareena uploaded a picture clicked by the beaches of an unknown land. Though she has not disclosed the location, people can't stop gushing over her sans makeup look!

View this post on Instagram Reality called, so I hung up ð¤£ð¤·ð»‍âï¸ #TakeMeBackToTheBeach A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onAug 19, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

As the actress will start the journey of being a new parent once again, she's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and trying to complete her pending projects as soon as she can. Takht, which is also one of her projects, will be her second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). It was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release but has now been pushed to 2021.

Getting back to her film Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has taken actor-producer Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan to Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar so far. The unit had two major schedules pending in Delhi and Ladakh when the nationwide lockdown brought its shoot to a grinding halt in March.

Also Read: Kareena on Saif Ali Khan: He's grown more empathetic, his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news