Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture; captions it 'Hello Instagram'

Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can't keep calm as the actress has finally shared the very first picture on social media. Captioning, "The cat is out of the bag" along with the #HelloInstagram, Kareena is seen posing for the lens. Her black and golden tracksuit is truly an attention grabber! Check it out.

View this post on Instagram The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

In an interview with mid-day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, "I have always believed in 'Never say never'. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn't want to get addicted to 'likes' on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realised I have to move with the times. I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans," added the actress sharing the happiness in a mid-day interview.

Speaking about her display picture, we can see young Kareena Kapoor who is shying away from the camera. Isn't that simply adorable? In fact, the actress, who shared a teaser post a day ago, has already garnered more than 484k followers on Instagram.

We can't wait for the actress to upload cute pictures of her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates