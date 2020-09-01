Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots with her favourite co-star and you can't guess who it is

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also back to shooting after a lot of other actors from the Hindi film and television industry. And as soon as she returned to the sets, the first thing she did was to share a video with her most favourite co-star and you won't be able to guess who it is. No, it's not her hubby Saif Ali Khan.

Well, it was an adorable pet dog called Leo, and talking about it, the Jab We Met actress had a hilarious caption. Have a look right here:

Talking of the actress, recently, when asked about her take on the ongoing debate on Nepotism, this is what she had to say, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen for them that way."

She added, "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders."

The actress recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

