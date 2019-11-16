MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Kareena Kapoor Khan to fly down to Mumbai for few hours to launch Good Newwz trailer

Published: Nov 16, 2019, 15:04 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to shoot extra hours for her scenes in Laal Singh Chadda so she can take a quick break for the Good Newwz trailer launch

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently left for Chandigarh to shoot for Laal Singh Chadda alongside Aamir Khan. The actress has been shooting for extra hours at a stretch this weekend as she will be flying down to Mumbai for a few hours to launch the trailer of her upcoming film - Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar.

To keep the shooting schedule on track without causing a delay for the entire unit, the actress chose to shoot extra hours for her scenes so she can take a quick break for the trailer launch.

Good Newwz will be releasing before the year ends where is Laal Singh Chadha is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Kareena Kapoorbollywood news

Taimur Ali Khan visits mom Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK