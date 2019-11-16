Kareena Kapoor Khan to fly down to Mumbai for few hours to launch Good Newwz trailer

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently left for Chandigarh to shoot for Laal Singh Chadda alongside Aamir Khan. The actress has been shooting for extra hours at a stretch this weekend as she will be flying down to Mumbai for a few hours to launch the trailer of her upcoming film - Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar.

To keep the shooting schedule on track without causing a delay for the entire unit, the actress chose to shoot extra hours for her scenes so she can take a quick break for the trailer launch.

Good Newwz will be releasing before the year ends where is Laal Singh Chadha is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

