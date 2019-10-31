Kareena Kapoor Khan to unveil the T20 World Cup trophies in Melbourne

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan who is also the begum of the Pataudi family will be unveiling the T20 World Cup trophy for Men and Women in Melbourne to promote the 2020 series to be held in Australia next year. She is the first Indian actress to be invited to the prestigious ceremony.

The actress is undoubtedly one of the strongest icons in Indian cinema who has been lauded for her work-life balance time and again along with her incredible contribution to the industry. Kareena is also married into a family that has a renowned cricket history with her late father-in-law being one of the biggest cricketers of his time.

Talking about it, Bebo says, "I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It's truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy."

The actress will be next seen in Good Newwz and will also start shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates