Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40, wishes pour in from Bollywood celebrities

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 on Monday, and several Bollywood personalities took to social media to wish the actress.

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most."

Have a look at her post right here:

Kareena's close friend Malaika Arora posted: "Beboliciousss it's a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u." Here it is:

Malaika's sister Amrita, who is also very close to Kareena, wrote: "Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee... Today you're 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons." She tagged her post with #gutsssssssssss and #fabat40.

"Happy birthday and congratulations on the to be addition," wrote Kajol, referring to the fact that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.

Alia Bhatt wrote: "Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true."

"Happy birthday Bebo! Keep shining always. Love and hugs," wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Katrina Kaif posted: "Happiest birthday to the most wonderful @Kareenakapoorkhan there's no one like you, may u get back all the kindness and love and positivity u shower on others."

"Wishing the one and only a very happy birthday! Keep slaying," Anushka Sharma wrote.

Kiara Advani posted: "Happpppy Birthdayyyyyy beautiful Bebo! God bless you!"

"My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can't wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!" Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote.

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor posted: "Happy birthday legend. You make 40 look more fun and fulfilling than 21. Probably fucking is! People don't realise what a real gangsta you are, always growing and evolving and doing things purely out of instinct and joy. I think if more girls followed your courage and lust for life we would land up with a bunch of very happy, strong, brave and fulfilled girls. So let's call this Bebo day and use it just for that. A day dedicated to following your heart and gut! Love you bro!"

Have a look:

"The world famous pout is the only way to celebrate the big day today… 40 years of pouting and counting @kareenakapoorkhan," wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Soha Ali Khan posted: "Most women walk the walk, talk the talk and shop the look but you don't have to do anything - you just are! Strong, empowered, free and full of love. And as your family expands and life becomes more full, may you continue to balance the passions of your life with grace. You make it look easy even though I know it can't always be! Happy birthday to you @kareenakapoorkhan."

"May you always be happy, healthy and fabulous. We love you," wrote Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu.

"Happy birthday you beautiful bebo… Dher saara pyaar," wrote Neha Dhupia.

