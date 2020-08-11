Kareena Kapoor Khan: Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for

On Monday, the actress posted a picture that would suggest she has lately been in the mood to celebrate make-up. "Wake up and make-up is the Monday mood I was waiting for," she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

Kareena's make-up look has left fans in awe of her. "Stunning Bebo," a user commented. "Wow. Hot," another one praised her.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht", which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

