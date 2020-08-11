Search

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 07:57 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared her Monday mood and it had to do something with make-up.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Monday, the actress posted a picture that would suggest she has lately been in the mood to celebrate make-up. "Wake up and make-up is the Monday mood I was waiting for," she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for ðÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onAug 10, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

Kareena's make-up look has left fans in awe of her. "Stunning Bebo," a user commented. "Wow. Hot," another one praised her.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht", which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK