Kareena Kapoor Khan wants Sara Ali Khan to eat loads of pizza on her birthday; see post

It's Sara Ali Khan's 25th birthday today, and the actress has brought in her special day at her Goa getaway with close friends and family. With colourful balloons, yummy cakes and lots of love and excitement, Sara shared some moments from her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a cute birthday wish for Sara by posting a throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan with his little princess. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 Eat loads of pizza. Big hug"

How adorable is this photo? A very young Sara Ali Khan can be seen concentrating real hard to feed abba Saif Ali Khan a piece of her snack!

Another cute birthday wish for Sara came from her aunt, Soha Ali Khan, who shared a picture of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine always. Much love"

Several of Soha's and Sara's fans commented on this post, many of them commenting on the uncanny resemblance Soha and Sara share. One of them wrote, "You both are looking like identical sisters" while another said, "So sweet... u two share an amazing bond... more love to you both... sara is our sweetheart..." and yet another commented, "Same smile same eyes same nose!"

Sara Ali Khan's birthday celebrations have begun with quite a blast. We're sure the rest of her year will be amazing as well.

She will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. Directed by David Dhawan, he also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

