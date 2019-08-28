Kareena Kapoor Khan watched Aashiqui eight times for Rahul Roy

television

In the latest episode of Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her first crush.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on sets of Dance India Dance

Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions has been capturing audience's hearts with some interesting performances showcased by its 10 champions, especially the camaraderie of the three terrific judges coupled with the antics of the charming host Karan Wahi. In the upcoming Bachpan special episode, viewers will witness debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba visit the sets along with actor turned director Sunny Deol to promote their upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Amidst all the lovely performances, Kings Squads' power-packed performance to Tumse Milke Dil Ka made everyone nostalgic about their first crush and the Judges Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raftaar couldn't help spilling the beans about their own first crushes and we can happily agree with their choices.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre 8 times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film's song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui."

Judge Raftaar revealed that he had a crush on the gorgeous diva, Dia Mirza. He said "My first crush was Dia Mirza. I love her song Zara-Zara and have watched it several times." We hope Rahul Roy and Dia Mirza are watching the episode and feeling deeply flattered.

In this fun-filled episode, Sahher Bambba requested her favourite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to shake a leg with her and expressed her love towards the gorgeous judge. Meanwhile, the father-son duo, Sunny and Karan Deol, revealed some of their funny anecdotes and sweet moments from the shoot of their film Pal Pal Dil ke Pass.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates