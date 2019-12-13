Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a sari with her nickname on the pallu; proves she's her own favourite

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves herself. At a promotional event for her next, Good Newwz, she donned a white organza saree with floral print. But what was screaming loud and clear was her nickname, Bebo, on the pallu. The actor was styled by buddy Rhea Kapoor who shared snapshots and wrote, "Subtle was never our thing, no? Bebo (sic)." Wear your attitude and your name too.

View this post on Instagram Subtle was never our thing no? ð· #bebo A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onDec 12, 2019 at 2:27am PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure looks fresh as a daisy and so very graceful in the sari!

Recently, Kareena and her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu and baby girl Inaaya Naumi, celebrated Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday in Ranthambore. Kunal Kemmu shared a few pictures from the birthday trip.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newwz, also starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Good Newwz will be releasing on December 27 this year. In 2020, Kareena will star in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and she also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates